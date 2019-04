DEVON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Devon are investigating a suspicious incident after an infant boy was found injured and unresponsive in a bathtub. It happened on the 400 block of Conestoga Road on Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Police on the scene of a suspicious incident in Devon, Chester County. An infant boy is injured in a bathtub. The child has been transported to the hospital. New information on @CBSPhilly — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) April 10, 2019

When paramedics arrived, the baby was unresponsive.

They were able to revive the baby and transport him to the hospital.

Officials are waiting for a warrant to enter the home.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.