



LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women who allegedly stole $21,000 worth of panties from Victoria’s Secret in the Capital City Mall. On Sunday, the two women stole over 2,000 pairs of underwear in just two minutes.

According to police, the two suspects stole every pair of panties on the front display and in the drawers while employees were busy with other customers. The robbery took place between 3:03 p.m. and 3:05 p.m.

The two women worked together, stuffing bags full of panties, according to police.

Police describe the first suspect as a black woman, seen in surveillance footage wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. The other suspect appears to be a Hispanic woman with blonde hair, a black T-shirt and black pants, police say.

If you have any information about the suspects, call police at 717-975-7575.