By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and other Sesame Street friends are coming to the Liacouras Center for eight shows starting on April 11 through April 14, with a new adventure. In the on-stage journey, Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show.

The only problem is Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic. Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo and Sesame Street pals Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Rosita, and Abby Cadabby, embark on a journey.

This show is called “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” and features high-energy dance numbers and songs.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at the Liacouras Center or at www.liacourascenter.com.

