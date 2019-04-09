PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most people can’t go five minutes without checking their phone or devices. So just imagine how one dad is feeling after his 3-year-old son incorrectly guessed the password and locked his iPad for 48.5 years.

Evan Osnos, a writer for “The New Yorker” tweeted out a picture of the disabled iPad, which asked him to “try again in 25,536,442 minutes.”

Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

Thankfully, Osnos later tweeted that he was able to restore the device.

But as with any viral tweet, the replies to Osnos’ original predicament did not disappoint.

Reboot your 3 y.o. — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) April 7, 2019

Next time just give the kid the passcode. — Jim Bonbright (@3rdandKing) April 6, 2019

Put it in a bag of rice — аⅾаⅿ (@Ad4m____) April 7, 2019

Just wait the 48 years — Ron (@2obvious2) April 7, 2019