PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most people can’t go five minutes without checking their phone or devices. So just imagine how one dad is feeling after his 3-year-old son incorrectly guessed the password and locked his iPad for 48.5 years.

Evan Osnos, a writer for “The New Yorker” tweeted out a picture of the disabled iPad, which asked him to “try again in 25,536,442 minutes.”

Thankfully, Osnos later tweeted that he was able to restore the device.

But as with any viral tweet, the replies to Osnos’ original predicament did not disappoint.

