



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she stole a city vehicle in front of Streets Department employees. Thirty-three-year-old Amanda Bonner has been charged with theft and other related charges.

According to police, a Philadelphia Streets employee was setting up a work site at 1216 Walnut St. around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday when Bonner told city employees that she had to “pee” and was going to urinate in between their trucks.

Instead, she got into one of the vehicles, a 2014 Ford F-350 pickup truck that is owned by the city, and drove off westbound on Walnut Street.

The city employee chased the vehicle on foot while a coworker followed Bonner in another city vehicle and called police. Both city employees were able to catch up to the stolen vehicle at 16th and Locust Streets, where police took Bonner into custody.