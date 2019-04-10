  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
By Matt Bowker
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she stole a city vehicle in front of Streets Department employees. Thirty-three-year-old Amanda Bonner has been charged with theft and other related charges.

According to police, a Philadelphia Streets employee was setting up a work site at 1216 Walnut St. around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday when Bonner told city employees that she had to “pee” and was going to urinate in between their trucks.

Credit: CBS3

Instead, she got into one of the vehicles, a 2014 Ford F-350 pickup truck that is owned by the city, and drove off westbound on Walnut Street.

Infant Boy Found Injured, Unresponsive In Bathtub, Police Say

The city employee chased the vehicle on foot while a coworker followed Bonner in another city vehicle and called police. Both city employees were able to catch up to the stolen vehicle at 16th and Locust Streets, where police took Bonner into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s