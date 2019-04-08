  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMCapital One Championship Central
    9:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    12:05 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault in Fishtown. Officials say a 24-year-old victim got in an argument with a group of men when one of them punched him in the face.

The punch caused the victim to fall backwards and hit his head on the sidewalk, knocking him unconscious.

Police Searching For Second Vehicle In Alleged Street Race That Led To 23-Year-Old Driver’s Death In Fiery Wreck

He suffered a broken nose and concussion.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s