



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault in Fishtown. Officials say a 24-year-old victim got in an argument with a group of men when one of them punched him in the face.

The punch caused the victim to fall backwards and hit his head on the sidewalk, knocking him unconscious.

He suffered a broken nose and concussion.

Anyone with information should contact police.