  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified a 23-year-old man killed in fiery street-racing crash in South Philadelphia over the weekend. Police say Elias Lebron Torres was racing another motorist when his vehicle crashed and caught fire, trapping him inside.

Photo courtesy of Elias Torres’ family

The accident happened on the 600 block of Pattison Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Torres leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, his family tells Eyewitness News.

Investigators say Torres was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Pattison when he lost control near Lincoln Financial Field, struck three trees and then a guard rail. His vehicle then caught on fire.

Torres was alone in his vehicle.

The other driver fled the scene and remained at large Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s