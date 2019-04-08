



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified a 23-year-old man killed in fiery street-racing crash in South Philadelphia over the weekend . Police say Elias Lebron Torres was racing another motorist when his vehicle crashed and caught fire, trapping him inside.

The accident happened on the 600 block of Pattison Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Torres leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, his family tells Eyewitness News.

Investigators say Torres was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Pattison when he lost control near Lincoln Financial Field, struck three trees and then a guard rail. His vehicle then caught on fire.

Torres was alone in his vehicle.

The other driver fled the scene and remained at large Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.