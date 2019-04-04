



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ben and Jerry’s just released the ultimate ice cream snack. The Vermont-based ice cream company rolled out three flavors of cookie dough chunks.

The dough comes in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough chunks.

The third cookie chunk is a Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The chunks of cookie dough will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April.

The bites are the exact same dough that’s found in Ben and Jerry’s iconic ice cream flavors.

They are safe to eat raw because it contains pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour.