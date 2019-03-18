Filed Under:ice cream, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ice cream is the perfect way to treat yourself after driving over a dreaded pothole. Friendly’s brought back the 2018 flavor that targets the Northeast region. For a limited time, people can get their hands on some Nor’Eastern Pothole.

The chocolate ice cream has a black tar fudge swirl, crème cookie gravel and chocolate asphalt chips.

Credit: Friendly’s

Residents in the Philadelphia area can find this flavor at their local Acme, ShopRite or Giant stores for a limited time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s