



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ice cream is the perfect way to treat yourself after driving over a dreaded pothole. Friendly’s brought back the 2018 flavor that targets the Northeast region. For a limited time, people can get their hands on some Nor’Eastern Pothole.

The chocolate ice cream has a black tar fudge swirl, crème cookie gravel and chocolate asphalt chips.

Residents in the Philadelphia area can find this flavor at their local Acme, ShopRite or Giant stores for a limited time.