



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A caravan of Philadelphia Phillies fans are heading to Washington, D.C. Tuesday for Bryce Harper's return to Nationals Park. Harper spent his first seven years with the Washington Nationals before signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies.

Awaiting the arrival of Bryce Harper in his homecoming to D.C. Reports coming up on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5dOP7mDdSX — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 2, 2019

Phans of Philly set up the road trip to the nation’s capital, buying 500 tickets to cheer on Harper and the Phillies as they take on the Nats. Hundreds of fans left on buses from South Philadelphia.

“It’s going to be wild down there,” said Joe Dipiaggio, president of Phans of Philly.

Harper has already become a beloved figure in the City of Brotherly Love, smacking two home runs and a double as he helped lead the Phillies to a 3-0 record after a season-opening sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

“He kind of embodies the city, the attitude. He can really hit, man. I think he fits right in place,” said fan Brad Woodson.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Harper posted a “Thank you” message to Nationals fans and the city of Washington on Instagram.

Harper’s post on Tuesday mentions a few local restaurants, the Lerner family that owns the Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo. It makes no reference to any of his managers or teammates in Washington.

He wrote that he is “sure to hear some boos” at Tuesday night’s game, “but I will always remember the cheers and the screams that are still with me right now, as I start my new chapter.”

