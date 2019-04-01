



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-month-old girl is recovering after being hit by a Bryce Harper foul ball at her first-ever Phillies game Sunday night. In the bottom of the fifth inning, little Lily was hit on the right side of her head with a foul ball, her mother Angelica DiWilliams told Eyewitness News.

Lily was taken by an ambulance to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where a CT scan came back all clear. DiWilliams says doctors originally feared a skull fracture because of the amount of swelling.

Thankfully, DiWilliams says Lily is doing OK after being diagnosed with tissue swelling.

“We are really so lucky that Lily was alert and her happy self after this freak accident,” DiWilliams wrote in a Facebook post.

But the story doesn’t end there. The Phillies have gotten involved.

DiWilliams told Eyewitness News the Phillies have been in contact with her, asking for updates on Lily.

“They all have been so amazing and apologetic, even though we know this is nothing more than a freak accident,” DiWilliams said.

The team has offered Lily and her family the chance to come to any game of their choice and even the opportunity to be on the field for batting practice!