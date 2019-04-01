



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man remains behind bars without bail Monday night after he allegedly stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend with a broken golf club handle. Alexander Acosta-Quezada was arraigned on one count of criminal homicide Monday in Allentown.

He’s accused of attacking Yosandra Munoz-Corporan Sunday morning.

Samantha Josephson Was Killed By ‘Multiple Sharp Force Injuries,’ Autopsy Reveals

Police say Acosta-Quezada reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim because he was upset she was late to pick up their children.