



COLUMBIA, S.C (CBS) — Officials have announced a cause of death in the murder of a 21-year-old New Jersey native who was killed after she mistakenly entered a vehicle that she believed to have been her Uber, officials say. An autopsy revealed that Samantha Josephson, of Robbinsville, was killed by “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The University of South Carolina student was killed early Friday morning when she was abducted and killed after getting into a car Friday that she thought was her Uber in Columbia’s 5 Points area.

‘I Can’t Tell You How Painful This Is’: Family, Friends Remember Samantha Josephson

Her body was later found by hunters in a wooded area 70 miles outside of Columbia.

Nathaniel David Rowland has been charged with murdering and kidnapping Josephson. Police say active child locks in Rowland’s car prevented Josephson from a possible escape.

A funeral will be held Wednesday for Josephson at Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction.