



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a violent night in the City of Brotherly Love. Police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and two others injured in North Philadelphia.

While police try to hunt down the suspects, two men are fighting to recover after they were gunned down early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at 2229 West Lehigh Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police say a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the cheek.

Fortunately, investigators say they have surveillance camera footage they are reviewing to track down the suspects.

But, police do have their work cut out for them as they also investigate a fatal double shooting that happened on the 3000 block of North 10th Street at 11 p.m. Friday night.

“Police responded to the area and they found a male shot on the highway. He was shot one time. There was also another male who fled from the scene, a couple blocks away he was shot four times, once in the buttocks, two times in his leg and one time in his foot,” Captain Frank Llewellyn said.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses in hopes of finding the shooters.