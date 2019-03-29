TRAFFIC ALERT:Overturned Tanker Truck Closes Portion Of I-76 WB
WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say a man shot and killed a woman with a rifle inside of a Delaware County Wawa Thursday night. Police say the woman was in her 20s and was shot multiple times inside of the Wayne Wawa.

Police responded to the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Road at approximately 8:20 p.m., where they found the deceased woman inside the Wawa.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say Brian Kennedy, of Wayne, entered the store and targeted the woman. Several shots were fired with a rifle.

“We have video that makes it appear to be an AR-15-style rifle,” Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.

Other people were inside the store at the time, but no one else was injured.

After an extensive manhunt involving several area departments, State Police and a Delaware County SWAT Team found Kennedy in his BMW about 15 miles away in Thornbury Park, Thornbury Township. He was taken into custody.

Police say Kennedy knew the victim and appeared to target her in the shooting. Their relationship is unclear.

“We do know that the two parties knew each other, so that seems to be a potential motive but until we do a full investigation and a medical examiner gives a ruling, everything is open,” said Flanagan.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

The Wawa remained closed Friday while police continue their investigation.

