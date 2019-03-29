  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sheriff’s deputy and Air Force veteran took action when he saw an American flag flying so low that it was about to touch the ground.

The Missouri homeowner wondered what happened to his flag when he saw the pole on his front lawn fell over. So he check the footage on his doorbell camera.

That’s when he saw what Deputy Brandon McElroy did.

“I just had to do the right thing and show the flag its own respect,” McElroy said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department posted the Ring Doorbell video to Facebook and it quickly went viral.

It was viewed more than a million times.

