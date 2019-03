PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A frightening situation brought a massive police response to the heart of Center City, paralyzing rush hour traffic Friday.

Police say a man armed with a knife barricaded himself in a building on Ranstead Street around 5:15 p.m. and officers confronted him for breaking out windows.

It took about two hours for him to surrender. Nobody was hurt.