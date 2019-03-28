BREAKING:Jacob Sullivan Gets Death For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Grace Packer
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A jury has sentenced Jacob Sullivan to die for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, Grace Packer. The 46-year-old had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses for killing Packer in 2016 as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the teen’s mother.

Jurors decided Thursday that Sullivan should get the death penalty.

(credit: CBS3)

The jury deliberated over parts of three days before making its decision.

Prosecutors had asked the panel to send Sullivan to death row, saying his victim’s life “ended in a house of horrors.”

Pennsylvania has a moratorium on the death penalty, but juries can still impose the sentence.

Grace Packer’s mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty for her role in the gruesome plot. In a plea deal with prosecutors, she’ll be sentenced to life without parole.

(credit: CBS3)

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

