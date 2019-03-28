



WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) – Two workers were injured following a garbage truck explosion in Wilmington. It happened on Vandever Avenue, shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that a pressurized oxygen tank cylinder caused the explosion.

Wilmington Police say workers were compressing trash inside the truck when they noticed a tank was inside, as the compressor came down it caused the tank to explode, sending shrapnel flying.

A 40-year-old worker suffered a chest wound and was airlifted to the hospital. Police say he was conscious and alert on scene and is listed in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old worker suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The mayor is reminding citizens to be careful about what they place in the trash and what could be considered dangerous.