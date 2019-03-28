BREAKING:Eagles acquire RB Jordan Howard from Bears
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The atmosphere was electric at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies Opening Day, and for two fans, love was also in the air. This couple from Carlisle, Pennsylvania wanted to start the season on the right foot, with Ryan getting down on one knee and proposing to Emily.

The romantic scene played out in front the of the newly installed Liberty Bell outside of the stadium and was captured on video.

For these two fans, there was no better way to kick off this highly-anticipated Phillies season. Congratulations to Emily and Ryan.

