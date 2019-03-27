



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a striking difference from the get-go. Look at the starting Opening Day lineup of the 2019 Phillies and that of the 2018 Phillies:

2019 Probable Lineup

1. Andrew McCutchen, LF

2. Jean Segura, SS

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

5. J.T. Realmuto, C

6. Odubel Herrera, CF

7. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

8. Maikel Franco, 3B

9. Aaron Nola, P

2018 Lineup

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

2. Carlos Santana, 1B

3. Nick Williams, RF

4. Rhys Hoskins, LF

5. Aaron Altherr, CF

6. J.P. Crawford, SS

7. Maikel Franco, 3B

8. Andrew Knapp, C

9. Aaron Nola, P

The Phillies made a 14-win bump from 2017 to 2018 and expect roughly the same kind of improvement this year, because it’s a team capable of winning 94 games.

Yes, 94-68 appears about right for what the Phillies and this new offense can do. It appears second-year manager Gabe Kapler looks content on staying out of the way and letting his team do all of the work.

The problem is the Washington Nationals could win 96 to 97 games. The other problem is the Atlanta Braves could win around 95 games.

On paper, the National League East looks like the toughest division in baseball this season, with four teams capable of making the postseason and the lowly Miami Marlins capable of losing over 100 games.

Of the 30 MLB teams last season, the Phillies were 29th in defensive efficiency among all major league teams at .677, just ahead of the horrid Baltimore Orioles.

Replacing Hoskins in left field with McCutchen will solve a few problems there. Segura will end the problems they had at shortstop and hopefully, Herrera and McCutchen combined will take the defensive heat off Harper in right field.

Three reasons that won’t ease the pressure on Harper, Hoskins and Kapler: Nationals’ starting pitchers Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

If Nola can’t repeat what he did last year, and Jake Arrieta continues to slide, the Phils can also be in serious trouble. If Nola and the question marks (Arrieta, Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez, and Zach Eflin) can perform, 94-68 is very possible.

Hovering over this season seems to be a make-or-break cloud over Kapler. The pieces appear in place for a ton of offense.

If the Phillies can get a few stops along the way, maybe this grand postseason scheme will be tangible. They will certainly be fun to watch.