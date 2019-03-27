



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of mumps cases associated with Temple University has now reached into the triple digits as 105 people have come down with the highly contagious disease. Officials say that there are 18 confirmed cases and 87 probable cases.

Due to the growing number of mumps cases, Temple University will be holding two walk-in vaccination clinics this week.

“I think we have a handle on it, but we’re expecting a third wave,” said Marky Denys, Temple University’s student health director.

Mumps Cases Spreading Throughout Philadelphia Region Following Temple University Outbreak

Officials say that all of the cases have some affiliation with the university and have gradually increased over the last month.

BREAKING: Latest figures from Philadelphia Health Department on mumps outbreak connected to Temple University — 105 CASES; 18 CONFIRMED CASES; 87 PROBABLE CASES @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/j58ux6JoeX — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 26, 2019

“We are working to identify stem causes,” said Dr. Steve Alles, of the Philadelphia Health Department. “It would be a typical social event on college campus.”

Mass vaccination clinics are set for Wednesday and Friday on campus. Students, faculty and staff will be able to receive the Mumps-Measles-Rubella (MMR) vaccine free of charge. The clinics will be held in Temple’s Mitten Hall’s Great Court on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary, but you will need to have your OWLcard present.

Thousands Of Students Sign Online Petition Asking Temple University To Temporarily Close Amid Mumps Outbreak

Health officials say close to 1,000 people have received booster shots.

“We are prepared for 1,800 tomorrow,” said Denys.

Temple students have largely gone about their educations, unaffected by illness, but well aware of the stories circulating far beyond campus about the situation.

“I told my friends, too, you got to go out and get it done,” said student Goodwill Agbaadem.

Mumps is a highly infectious disease passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. While the incubation period is 12 to 25 days, symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure. The symptoms for the mumps are similar to the flu and often include tender swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline on one or both sides of the face and neck, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms. People with mumps are considered infectious from two days before swelling begins through five days after the start of swelling. You can learn more about mumps on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Temple University Mumps Outbreak Grows To Nearly 100 Cases, Officials Say

If you have questions or are experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to contact Temple University Student Health Services at StudentHealth@temple.edu or Employee Health Services at EmployeeHealth@temple.edu.