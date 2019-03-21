



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health are offering walk-in vaccination clinics in response to a recent mumps outbreak on campus. Students, faculty and staff will be able to receive the Mumps-Measles-Rubella (MMR) vaccine free of charge.

The clinics will be held in Temple’s Mitten Hall’s Great Court Wednesday, March 27, and Friday, March 29, from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, but you will need to have your OWLcard present.

Temple says there have been 15 confirmed cases of mumps and 59 probable cases.

The recent rise in mumps cases has prompted an online petition asking for the temporary closure of the university. So far, the petition has more than 10,000 signatures.

Mumps is a highly infectious disease passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. While the incubation period is 12 to 25 days, symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure. The symptoms for the mumps are similar to the flu and often include tender swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline on one or both sides of the face and neck, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms. People with mumps are considered infectious from two days before swelling begins through five days after the start of swelling.

If you have questions or are experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to contact Temple University Student Health Services at StudentHealth@temple.edu or Employee Health Services at EmployeeHealth@temple.edu.