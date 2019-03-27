



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans will be able to score free tickets to a game in April! Shake Shack is celebrating the opening of its new location at Citizens Bank Park by giving away 100 tickets.

The burger chain will be giving away ticket vouchers to the first 100 fans at all their Philly Shacks and the Marlton, New Jersey restaurant, starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Can Weather Predict A Phillies Win On Opening Day?

Shake Shack says you must be decked out in Phillies gear.

The vouchers are redeemable for two tickets to one of the following games: April 8 against the Washington Nationals, April 10 versus the Nationals, April 15 against the New York Mets, and April 17 versus the Mets.

The Shake Shack at the Phillies ballpark is the burger chain’s first sit-down location inside a sports venue.

To find a location near you, click here.