By Alyssa Adams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies season is just two days away and there are plenty of must-try food additions to Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies held a sneak-peak of the new foods at the ballpark and we are ready to spill the beans.

The Phillies tracked down the iconic Liberty Bell statue that hung above the 700 Level at Veterans Stadium and purchased it for $9,000. The Liberty Bell is now located outside the Third Base Gate and in front of the new Pass and Stow restaurant.

Wondering why the Phillies chose to name the new restaurant Pass and Stow? The restaurant is named after two Philadelphia foundry workers, John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original Liberty Bell in 1753.

Pass and Stow features an outdoor beer garden, complete with an open-patio, backyard feel.

The beer garden is accompanied by a Foundry’s Brick Oven Pizza and a Goose Island at the Park outdoor bar. There are high and low tables throughout the outdoor patio, and fire pits with a beautiful water fountain, sporting the Phillies logo, in the corner.

Credit: CBS3

The indoor-sports bar has a few signature food items fans must try.

The Tandoori Chicken Wings are marinated in yogurt and perfectly season with a Kashmiri chili pepper, tamarind and scallions dry rub.

Credit: CBS3

The Hot Chicken Sandwich is savory to say the least. The spicy marinated fried chicken is topped with herbed slaw, dill pickles and aioli sauce and served on a Martin’s potato roll.

Credit: CBS3

Last, but not least, the house-made kielbasa with cornichons, pickled mustard seeds and arugula.

Credit: CBS3

Located front-and-center, there’s an imitation split flat display, in honor of the old flip board at 30th Street Station, which will showcase real-time scores and updates, as well as imagery celebrating the Phillies and Philadelphia history.

Now, while you’re making your way around the right side of the Pass and Stow indoor sports bar, you’ll walk right into the first ever sit-down Shake Shack restaurant inside a sports venue.

The Shake Shack employees might be more exciting than the burger itself. They cheered in excitement over the opening of the new restaurant as the media members walked through.

Fans can order their burger however they like it, with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, or onion, but the employees recommend trying the SmokeShack — a burger with bacon, cherry peppers and ShackSauce.

Questlove Announces Plant-Based Cheesesteak To Be Sold At Citizens Bank Park

There’s also a ‘Shroom Burger with crisp-fried Portobello mushrooms, melted Muenster and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce. Other signature burgers are also available.

The mouth-watering milkshakes are also available in vanilla, black and white or strawberry, and finish off your meal with a side of crinkle-cut French fries.

Credit: CBS3

The most unique addition you can find at select venues around the ballpark is the Donut Burger. This savory, sweet treat is a juicy burger topped with cheese, bacon, and spicy cheery pepper jam, on a Boardwalk Eats glazed donut.

Credit: CBS3

Another featured item is Questlove’s Vegan Cheesesteak which can be found at section 108 and 120. It’s almost impossible to tell the difference between this impossible 2.0 meat steak sandwich and a beef sandwich you’d get from your favorite steak spot.

credit: CBS3

Harry the K’s is featuring another vegan item — lettuce wraps topped with Curry cauliflower, fried chickpeas and coconut milk.

Credit: CBS3

And last, but not least, what’s a ballpark without loaded tater tots? Head to section 147 to find crispy tater tots loaded with American cheese sauce, bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and diced scallions.

Credit: CBS3

