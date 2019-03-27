



WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A Mount Laurel father has been charged with vehicular homicide following a January crash in Willingboro that killed his 4-year-old son and injured the boy’s twin brother. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Wednesday charges against 27-year-old Ossie Thomas.

Thomas is accused of driving while intoxicated when the single-vehicle accident happened Jan. 9 on Beverly-Rancocas Road, near Primrose Lane, at 2 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle was heading east towards Mount Holly when it went off the roadway into the wooded area and struck a tree.

One of the twins was pronounced dead at Lourdes Medical Center in Willingboro, while the other child was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden and treated for a traumatic brain injury. The child has since been released from the hospital.

Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

He has been charged with vehicular homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.