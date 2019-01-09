Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy was killed after a vehicle drove off the road and struck a tree Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The single-vehicle accident happened on Beverly-Rancocas Road near Primrose Lane at 2 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle was heading east towards Mount Holly when it went off the roadway into the wooded area and struck a tree. A man and two 4-year-old boys were in the car.

Murder Suspect On Loose After 3 Officers Injured In Police Chase Crash On I-95

Police say one of the boys was killed.

The driver and other boy did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

There is no other information available at this time.