



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Thirty-two times New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has faced the Philadelphia Eagles, 16 of those game have been in the City of Brotherly Love. Manning said Philadelphia is his most challenging road game, especially when nine-year-old fans are giving you a double middle finger.

On Wednesday, during a sit down with Newsday Manning talked about his career to this point and recalled some of the big moments in his playing time, but one of his top memories from Philadelphia was something off of the field.

“You go there, and that nine-year-old kid is giving you the double finger,” he said. “Not a thumbs-up. Not, ‘We’re No. 1.’ And he said something about my mom, I had to Google what it was. It’s just different. It’s a different culture.”

He went on to talk about the fans’ commitment to the team, and since he has played for so long, he has seen multiple generations giving him the gesture.

“Now I see him and he’s got his nine-year-old kid with him,” Manning said, smiling. “Same deal. It runs in the families down there.”

Another memory Manning mentioned was what he considered the hardest hit of his career, which came from former Eagle Jerome McDougle in his first game in 2004.

There’s no telling how many more years he will be the Giants quarterback, but when he does decide to call it a career, Philadelphia will always have a spot in his football memory.