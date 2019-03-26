



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie spoke at the NFL’s annual meeting Tuesday and one thing he said surely stuck out to fans. Yes, Lurie hasn’t given up on reviving the Eagles’ fabled kelly green jerseys.

“We’re working on that hard, high priority,” Lurie said. “I don’t know if it’ll get done for the 2019 season, but I have some hopes for the 2020 season.”

Jeffrey Lurie on Kelly Green alternate jerseys: “We’re working on it hard. It’s a priority.” Says he hopes for some progress in 2020 season — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) March 27, 2019

Fans, and Lurie, have clamored for the jersey’s return for years now, but the hold up seems to be in the NFL rulebook, which limits teams to just one helmet design per season.

Clearly, kelly green jerseys don’t go with modern midnight green helmets.

Tune in live as Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie addresses the media during the NFL Annual Meeting. https://t.co/J6HMSBtUhL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 27, 2019

Lurie says he aims to have the NFL allow a second design for the 2020 season so the Eagles can use kelly green as an alternative look.

The Eagles last wore the jerseys during a throwback game in 2010 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the team’s 1960 championship.