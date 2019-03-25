



PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County group of men is looking to help other men through the therapeutic power of cuddling. According to their Meetup page, the Men’s Therapeutic Cuddle Group’s goal “is to provide a safe, structured, and platonic environment for men to experience ‘the three As’: Acceptance, Affirmation and Affection.”

The group is accepting of men from all backgrounds, but notes “men with back or knee injuries, or those suffering from obesity may find it difficult to fully participate.”

Black Bear Damages Beehives And Steals Honey At Susquehanna University, Officials Say

The group establishes “safe touch boundaries” before every session and only allows non-sexual cuddling. Participants must remain fully-clothed at all times and must shower before meetings.

The Meetup page also notes that “most men experience some level or arousal during cuddling. This is completely normal…we’re all guys. We just ignore it. There is no shame here!”