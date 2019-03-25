



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– University of Susquehanna had some fun with a recent encounter between a bear and the beekeeping club on campus. It’s a case of broken beehives and stolen honey, and a bear is the prime suspect.

This happened at a research center on the campus of Susquehanna University. Officials discovered that one of the three beehives had been pulled apart and “heavily licked.” The other two hives were knocked down, but were still intact.

On Friday, the university took to their social media and posted a wanted poster for the culprit.

Members of the staff were able to reassemble the hives and they’re now being kept behind an electric fence. As far as the bear, the university has teamed up with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to bait a trap with donuts.