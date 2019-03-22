



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects posing as cops abducted a woman and dropped her off in front of a police station in Northeast Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

‘Nobody Was Helping’: Tow Truck Driver Saves Woman From Attacker In Center City

According to police, a 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were inside a Nissan vehicle when the two suspects posing as officers approached them.

Police say the suspects tied the victims’ hands with zip ties, and then placed the woman into another vehicle and fled the scene with her.

The suspects then dropped the woman off in front of the 15th Police District station, while the male victim was left at the scene.

The victims did not suffer any injuries during the ordeal.

Police Warn Of Phone Scam Where Impersonators Claim To Be Cops, Threaten Arrest If You Don’t Send Them Money

No arrests have been made.