



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem and Lower Southampton Township are warning residents of a scam where impersonators are claiming to be officers over the phone and threatening victims that they will be arrested if they don’t send them money. The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to Lower Southampton Township police, a woman said she received a call on her cellphone from a man claiming to be an officer with the Bensalem Police Department.

The woman said the man identified himself as “police officer Bryan Webb,” had a thick accent and told her that he was going to arrest her unless she paid the money back that she had allegedly defrauded from a company. The number displayed on her phone was 215-633-3700, which is a Bensalem Police business number.

Following the initial call, the woman said she received another call from the same number, but this time a woman identified herself as “Sarah Jenkins,” the chief of the Bensalem Police Department. During this second call, the woman said she was transferred to someone else who claimed to be from a U.S. financial company and told her to stay on the line with her until she transferred the money.

The Bensalem Police Department is also warning residents to be aware of this phone scam.

Reach out to Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719 immediately if you are the recipient of this type of scam.