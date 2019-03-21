



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A longtime bar employee was shot and killed during a robbery at Germantown’s DelMar Lounge, right at closing time Thursday. “When the other customers cleared out around 2 o’clock, the one male remaining customers then pulled a gun and announced a robbery,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

BAR EMPLOYEE SHOT & KILLED: @PhillyPolice are looking for a man they say posed as a customer until closing time @ the DelMar Lounge in #Germantown, then fatally shot a 54y/o bar back & robbed the bartender of several hundred dollars. pic.twitter.com/UBtwed6PHc — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) March 21, 2019

Police say the man shot a 54-year-old bar back in the chest before robbing the bartender of several hundred dollars. He then took off.

“It appears that the shooter intentionally fired at the 54-year-old bar back, who was standing right by the front door inside of the property,” Small said.

Officers rushed the victim to Einstein Hospital, where he died a half-hour later.

Surveillance cameras inside and outside of the bar on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue provided investigators with multiple views of the shooter.

“You can actually see the shooting and robbery inside of the bar and some of the exterior cameras recorded the perpetrator fleeing on foot eastbound,” Small said.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man in his 20’s, 5’8 to 5’10, with a thin to medium build. They say he had a distinctive goatee that was long enough to braid and was wearing dark colored clothing and sneakers.

Small said the man spent some time at the bar posing as a customer before the robbery.

“Any cups and straws, anything that was near him of course is being held as part of the crime scene, we’ll dust for prints, we’ll get any DNA evidence,” he said.