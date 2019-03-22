BREAKING:Robert Mueller Submits Long-Awaited Russia Report To Justice Department
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thursday marked 15 years since the implosion of Veterans Stadium. The Vet served as home of the Phillies and Eagles for 32 years.

And now a piece of that iconic stadium is once again on display at the Phillies’ current home.

The replica Liberty Bell once perched atop the Vet now stands at Citizens Bank Park.

The bell changed hands a few times eventually landing back with the Phils.

It was refurbished with 308 new light bulbs and a new neon stripe. It’s located outside the new pass and stow bar near the third-base gate.

