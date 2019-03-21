



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Now this is a sight, and a sound, that everyone in Philadelphia wants to see from the Phillies’ $330 million man – perhaps about 40 or so times this season. Bryce Harper has his first Bryce Bombs as a Phillie, and they were beauties.

While most of the United States was watching the NCAA Tournament, Harper was busy slugging dingers for the Phillies. That’s right, not one, but two home runs.

Harper made Blue Jays pitcher Sam Gaviglio his first victim in his very first at-bat during the Phillies’ spring training game against Toronto on Thursday.

We interrupt your March Madness viewing to bring you: A BRYCE HARPER HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/xI4kR3Vmq8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 21, 2019

That baseball landed in the right-field bullpen at Spectrum Field.

‘I’m Excited For Him’: Phillies Slugger Bryce Harper Reacts To Mike Trout’s Record Deal

The next one literally left the stadium.

We're not sure this one has landed yet. BRYCE HARPER TWO HOMER GAME pic.twitter.com/XfWsqmY6GB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 21, 2019

Harper victimized Thomas Pannone on his second home run.

Before Thursday, Harper was just 1-for-10 with five hits. Now, he’ll leave Thursday’s game with two home runs.

Philadelphia can get used to this.