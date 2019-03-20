



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ core is gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated as the team has high expectations after having one of the best offseasons in baseball. After months of waiting, the Phillies signed superstar Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract and also traded for J.T. Realmuto, who many consider the best catcher in the league.

That’s also not to mention signing former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen, All-Star reliever David Robertson, and trading for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated dropped the cover for this week’s magazine and it features Harper, Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins and Aaron Nola.

The cover is titled with the caption: “Loved in Philly, Feared Everywhere Else.”

The edition is previewing the upcoming 2019 baseball season and lists which teams are expected to make a turnaround this year, with the Phillies earning the top spot.

“I liked the energetic vibe in Phillies camp, which happens when you add two former MVPs (Harper and Andre McCutchen, the best catcher in baseball (J.T. Realmuto), the shortstop with the highest batting average over the past three years (Jean Segura) and a reliever who has pitched in 60 games nine straight years to the tune of a 2.72 ERA (David Robertson),” wrote SI’s Tom Verducci.

The Phillies are coming towards the end of spring training and are looking to fullfill the fans’ high expectations of being a World Series contender.

The Phillies open their season at home on March 28 against the Atlanta Braves.