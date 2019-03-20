



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its own. Firefighter Michael Bernstein, 46, died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty at Philadelphia International Airport.

The 22-year veteran passed away at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Mayor Jim Kenney said all City of Philadelphia flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor Bernstein’s memory.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Philadelphia firefighter Michael Bernstein who passed away this morning. Michael bravely served our city for 22 years and served our country in the U.S. Navy. We are humbled by his dedication, and we will always remember his sacrifice. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” Kenney said in a statement.

Bernstein is survived by his wife, three children, parents and other family members.