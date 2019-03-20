



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have identified the 5-year-old girl who fell out of a fourth-story window and died in Allentown on Tuesday. Police say Ahnelly Grace Rivera fell out of her apartment window located on the 1400 block of Hamilton Street around 6:45 p.m.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force head injuries she sustained from the fall.

Her death has been ruled an accident.