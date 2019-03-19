



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after a five-year-old girl fell out of a fourth-story window and died in Allentown Tuesday. Police say it appears to be an accident, at this time.

Authorities responded to 1411 Hamilton Street around 6:45 p.m. for a report that a child had fallen out of a window.

The girl was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital by police and then transferred to Lehigh Valley Crest Hospital.

There is no word at this time on how the girl fell out the window.