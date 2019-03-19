



PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Saint Joseph’s University has fired head men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli after 24 seasons. The university made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

“Today, Saint Joseph’s University announced its decision to make a leadership change in its men’s basketball program. The University will immediately begin a search for a new head coach, with the goal of filling the position in the coming weeks,” the university said in a statement.

Phil Martelli, who was the program’s head coach since 1995, was the National Coach of the Year in 2004 after leading the Hawks to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

The Hawks reached the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament but had three straight losing seasons since.

In his time as head coach, Martelli compiled a record of 444-328 and won six regular-season Atlantic 10 conference titles along with three conference tournament championships.

Saint Joe’s will immediately start the search for a new head coach. They hope to have a new coach within the coming weeks.