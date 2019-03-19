



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating dozens of tire slashings that occurred overnight in West Philadelphia. Police say the tires of 47 vehicles were slashed, and that number could go up over 70.

Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on video on the 5700 block of Media Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects could be seen bending down and coming back up while walking down the street.

The tire slashings occurred over a seven-block area on Media Street, between 51st and 61st Streets.

If you have any information about this, please call police.