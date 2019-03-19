  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Philadelphia Police


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating dozens of tire slashings that occurred overnight in West Philadelphia. Police say the tires of 47 vehicles were slashed, and that number could go up over 70.

Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on video on the 5700 block of Media Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects could be seen bending down and coming back up while walking down the street.

The tire slashings occurred over a seven-block area on Media Street, between 51st and 61st Streets.

If you have any information about this, please call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s