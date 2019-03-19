Filed Under:Local TV, Upper Darby News, Wawa


UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A woman was attacked with a tire iron after an argument over a parking space at an Upper Darby Wawa convenience store, authorities say. The assault happened Tuesday morning at the Wawa on 69th Street.

Police say an argument over a parking spot led to a woman following another woman into the store where she struck the victim with the tool.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with assault.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

