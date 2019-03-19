



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A woman was attacked with a tire iron after an argument over a parking space at an Upper Darby Wawa convenience store, authorities say. The assault happened Tuesday morning at the Wawa on 69th Street.

Police say an argument over a parking spot led to a woman following another woman into the store where she struck the victim with the tool.

Hamilton Township Police Warning Of Thieves Posing As Utility Workers To Rob Homeowners

Upper Darby police responded to a woman attacking another female with a tire iron over a parking space at the 69th Street Wawa. The aggressor followed the female into the store where she struck the victim with the tool. Subject was taken into custody and charged with assault. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 19, 2019

The woman was taken into custody and charged with assault.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.