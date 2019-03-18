



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDot has joined the Pennsylvania State Police, along with 64 municipal police departments, in targeting aggressive-driving behaviors. This is to kick-off a statewide aggressive-driving mobilization that will run through April 28.

Authorities will use traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement and multi-jurisdictional patrol strategies to put a stop to aggressive drivers.

These behaviors include speeding, work zone safety violations and school bus violations. Drivers will also be cited for other unsafe behaviors like distracted driving, running red lights, and failing to stop at stop signs.

This is all part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, which launched in 2006 and has targeted almost 600 roadways in the state.

If you encounter an aggressive driver, PennDOT offers these tips:

Get out of their way and don’t challenge them;

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures; and

Don’t block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

You can also click here for more information about the program and other safety initiatives from PennDot.