



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A weekend of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day took a nasty turn for one Brookhaven woman. Viewer video shows a Chester police officer striking 20-year-old Domenique Difiore Saturday shortly after 5 p.m.

And now, new video shows the chaos which led to police being called. Multiple fights had broken out near Widener University’s campus, which led to the arrest of Difiore.

But what happened during that arrest is what is now under investigation.

The video came after police say they were called to the 900 block of East 16th Street for a reported riot.

“Everybody who was partying were pretty much students, as far as I can know,” one student said.

The incident happened just blocks from Widener University’s campus.

New video of the partying obtained by Eyewitness News shows the immense crow around noon Saturday. The Widener student who shot the videos says heavy drinking led to multiple fights.

‘He’s Twice The Size Of Her’: Family Of Woman Punched By Chester Officer Wants Him To Be Reprimanded

Two fights broke out two houses down from where Difiore was arrested and about 10 minutes prior to when police arrived.

“Total chaos. Absolute chaos, but they’re having fun,” a student said.

Investigators say when police got to the scene, Difiore struck a police sergeant. In the same viewer video, Difiore’s right arm appears to make contact with the officer’s neck before he responds and strikes her in the face.

“He’s twice the size of her and he couldn’t handle her? And then punch her and then tase her on top of that? No, uncalled for,” said Dominic Difiore, the grandfather of 20-year-old Dominique.

Difiore’s grandfather believes the officer should be off the job.

“There was no reason for that kind of — she’s a kid. If I was there, he’d be laying on the ground,” Dominic Difiore said.

Chester Police are not speaking on camera, but Chief James Nolan released this statement:

“No one is currently on any modified, administrative or disciplinary duty at this point as a result of this incident,” Nolan said. “We will work with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office to conduct the police investigation. Nothing causes more problems down the line in these matters than a rush to judgment or action.”

Difiore remains behind bars Monday night. Her bond was set at $7,300.