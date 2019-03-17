  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — April the giraffe is a mama for the fifth time. April gave birth Saturday about 12:40 p.m. ET at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

This follows her delivery of a male in April 2017.

The new calf is male, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

Last time, April became an internet star. The zoo had a contest to name the newborn, and announced the winner, Tajiri, a few days after his birth.

Credit: Animal Adventure Park

The baby arrived less than two hours after zookeepers announced on Facebook that April was in labor.

Internet Sensation April The Giraffe Is Pregnant Again

Up to 300,000 viewers watched the live stream from inside April’s pen in upstate New York Saturday.

You can see it here.

Giraffe facts

The average gestation period for a giraffe is about 15 months, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. A baby giraffe is usually around 6 feet tall.

It is a dire time for giraffes, whose numbers have plummeted 40% over the past three decades — from more than 150,000 to fewer than 100,000, the foundation says.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

