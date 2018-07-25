Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again.

Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show. Patch says the calf is due during the early part of spring around March.

April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. YouTube says it was the second most-watched live stream in its history.

Patch says Tajiri’s father also sired the new calf.

April’s progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.

