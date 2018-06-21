Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW YORK (CNN) – She became a worldwide internet sensation when she was pregnant and gave birth last year.

April the Giraffe , who went viral during her pregnancy with her now 1-year-old baby Tajiri could be pregnant again.

And April’s admirers are thrilled about the possible pregnancy. People like Peggy Wright are already flocking to Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville with high hopes.

“I’ll be so excited,” said Wright. “I hope it’s a girl.”

Wright, an April “superfan,” drove 18 hours from Wisconsin.

“Just for April and the giraffes — April, especially,” she said.

Wright and the staff at Animal Adventure are hoping for another pregnancy between her and male giraffe Oliver — whose romance has been different lately.

Jordan Patch, Animal Adventure Park owner said, “The keepers here at the park have really been observing Oliver and both April’s behavior for quite some time now, and Oliver’s advancements have been ignored for a number of months now which lead us to believe we have a pregnancy on hand, but to confirm that we’ve been collecting stool samples for the past month and they’ve been shipped off to another zoo’s laboratory to confirm whether or not we have a calf.”

Patch says if April is pregnant, the baby would be born in the beginning of next year.

It would be April’s fifth child.