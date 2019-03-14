



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson will be wearing midnight green once again. Jackson signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after the organization traded a sixth-round draft pick to bring the wide receiver back home.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed WR DeSean Jackson to a three-year contract through 2021. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/E2wvIillmx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 14, 2019

Jackson spoke to reporters on Thursday after signing the deal.

“This is a blessing and a great opportunity for me to reunite with the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Jackson, adding that “we had something special here” during his first go-round with the Birds.

The 29-year-old wide receiver spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers.

On Monday, he posted a photo to his Instagram saying things in Tampa didn’t work out.

“Tampa it was a great experience but things didn’t work out!! Looking forward to my next destination.. [Insert eye emojis] Stay Tuned #0ne0fone,” Jackson posted on Instagram.

Jackson was drafted by the Eagles in 2008 and cut by former head coach Chip Kelly after the 2013 season.

Over six seasons with the Eagles, he caught 32 touchdown passes.

Earlier this week, the Eagles signed defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million and signed offensive lineman Jason Peters to a one-year deal.

