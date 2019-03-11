



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday and the Eagles aren’t waiting until free agency officially begins Wednesday to make moves. The Eagles are reportedly signing defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a 3-year deal worth $30 million and signed offensive lineman Jason Peters to a one-year deal.

Jackson, a 29-year-old veteran, saw a dip in his playing time last season in Jacksonville, playing all 16 games but only on 61.4 percent of defensive snaps and totaled just 3.5 sacks, according to NFL.com. But, during the 2016 and 2017 season, Jackson played all 32 games and recorded 14.5 sacks.

The #Eagles are signing DT Malik Jackson on a 3-year, $30M deal to give them a capable anchor next to Fletcher Cox. pic.twitter.com/F7DKyNGwSy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

The Eagles also re-signed veteran left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract extension for the 2019 season. The deal is reportedly worth $10 million, with $5.5 million guaranteed.

